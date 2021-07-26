Delight as Seaton Delaval school earns prestigious Green Flag award

Eco-club students begin work on the crisp packet project.

Astley Community High School has been awarded the Eco-Schools Green Flag Award from Keep Britain Tidy.

Students and staff began work to achieve Green Flag status early in 2020 with the formation of Eco-Club by Mrs Keay.

An initial focus on reusing items in craft projects saw club members learn how to crochet and make crocheted roses that were sold to raise funds for the club.

Artwork was produced by students in a competition to design the school eco-code and litter picks took place.

Future plans include a Year 9 crisp packet project which involves sending foil lined crisp packets to a charity who turns them into blankets for the homeless.

The club also plans to make the school site prettier with planters, do beach litter picks, and a clothes drive.

Mrs Keay said: “We are really looking forward to continuing with our Eco-Club plans.

“We also hope to start work with Seghill Nature Reserve, possibly giving students the chance to help with maintenance and for classes to be able to use the nature reserve for field work lessons in the future.”

Graham Scott, Head of School, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded the Eco-Schools Green Flag.

"Although several of the planned ideas, actions and events have had to be curtailed during the pandemic, it is testament to Mrs Keay and the students involved that they have still kept this a high priority at a challenging time.