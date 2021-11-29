Engineering a skilled future for Blyth children

Pupils at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School enjoy their outdoor lessons as part of their STEM week.

There was no stopping young learners at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School during a whole week of events dedicated to science, technology, engineering and maths.

Exploring the flotation properties of plastic bottles and the capabilities of a desk-top catapult were among the wide range of experiments conducted by the youngsters at the school.

The pupils even braved the less than summer-like weather to take their learning experience outside to design engineering projects using logs and driftwood in the grounds of the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

Pauline Johnstone, headteacher, was delighted at the work and efforts of the youngsters.

She said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed spending a few days concentrating on the STEM subjects and seeing how they relate to things they may not have thought of.

Being able to take their ideas outside to our forest school is always fun and our pupils are not shy in developing themes to work with."