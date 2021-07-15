Exploring the flotation properties of plastic bottles and the capabilities of a desk-top catapult were among the wide range of experiments conducted at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School.

The pupils even braved the less than summer-like weather to take their learning experience outside to design engineering projects using logs and driftwood in the grounds of the school, part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“The children thoroughly enjoyed spending a few days concentrating on the STEM subjects and seeing how they relate to things they may not have thought of. Being able to take their ideas outside to our forest school is always fun and our pupils are not shy in developing themes to work with,” said head teacher Pauline Johnstone.

Outdoor fun - and education - at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School in Blyth.

Pupils also enjoyed a rearranged sports day before the end of term.

Pupils from St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School in Blyth.

Pupils got stuck into practical tasks.