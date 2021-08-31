Festival of fun for end of year celebrations at Bedlington school

St Bede's RC Primary School Year 6 students perform on their outdoor stage at the annual Glastonbede day.

St Bede’s Catholic Primary School, Bedlington, usually marks the end of term with Glastonbede – a family celebration complete with picnic and entertainment by the children.

Last year there could be no celebrations due to the pandemic, and this year there was a more restrained variation of the popular event.

Headteacher Therese Worrall said: “This year we decided that at least the children could watch each other perform even if we couldn’t invite family and friends to be with us.

St Bede's RC Primary School nursery students perform on their outdoor stage at the annual Glastonbede day.

"Each class from Nursery upwards performed in front of their peers.”

The day was also used to support a Cash for Kids charity with children dressed in rainbow colours and raised more than £200 with their donations.

Mrs Worrall said: “The Year 6 children also rehearsed their songs ahead of the leavers’ assembly before they move onto secondary school.

"Excitement got the better of them, hence jumping off the stage! They are preparing to take a leap of faith into their future school.

“All the children loved being able to perform to their peers and being together as one school after the turbulent months was such a boost to all our morale.

“It was lovely that our school community was able to showcase talent while Year 6 children were able to say goodbye to their primary school in a fitting manner.”

The leavers also enjoyed an overnight camp-out at their school along with outdoor adventure activities provided by Lasp Outdoors of Ashington.

Mrs Worrall said: “The current Year 6 did not get the chance to have a residential visit due to Covid restrictions so we wanted to provide them with some time together overnight.

“Tents were pitched on the school field and they had an early start ahead of climbing and adventure activities including archery, canoeing and rock climbing held over two days.