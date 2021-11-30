Green-fingered pupils learn how to grow their own vegetables

Pupils at St Bede's Catholic Primary School working in their allotment.

Thanks to a generous gift, the schoolchildren have been able to spend the summer and autumn, both in and outside of lessons, growing vegetables on their own allotment.

Earlier this year, West Bedlington Town Council’s Pupil Fund donated £1,500 to St Bede’s Catholic Primary School to help develop an allotment project that has been a great success.

Children at the Bedlington school, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, planted their garden from seed and each class had a plot allocated to them.

A delighted headteacher Therese Worrall said: “Our pupils have been working hard on their allotment, both during school lesson time and outside of lessons.

"They have been incredibly enthusiastic and thanks to the funding we were also able to buy portable hand washing stations so the children can clean their hands before going back inside.”

The young gardeners have been enjoying some of the fruits of their labours with peas, potatoes and carrots on the menu thanks to their greenfingers and efforts in the allotment.