Greggs launches breakfast club at Bedlington school

The Greggs Foundation has launched a new breakfast club at Whitley Memorial CofE Primary School, in Bedlington.

Greggs has launched its 657th Breakfast Club in the country.

The new club has been set up at Whitley Memorial C of E Primary School, in Bedlington, with 60 children benefiting from it.

Launched last month, it has been set up by The Greggs Foundation thanks to the generous sponsorship of local organisation, Enterprise RAC UK Ltd.

The new club will offer 60 children who need it a free, nutritional breakfast before school to help pupils to be prepared for the day ahead.

The club aims to encourage children to enjoy themselves and engage with school staff and the education system.

Lynne Hindmarch, Breakfast Club Manager for the Greggs Foundation, said: "No child should ever start their day without breakfast, which is why we're delighted to be opening a new Breakfast Club at Whitley Memorial C of E Primary School, thanks to the extremely generous support and funding of Enterprise RAC UK Ltd.

Paula Townsend, Deputy Headteacher at the school, was delighted with the new club and benefits it will bring.

She said: "The Breakfast club will be a great asset to the school and allow us to provide breakfast for all.