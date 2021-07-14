Helping Northumberland children learn more about gardening

Dobbies announced the online relaunch of its Little Seedlings Club featuring activities, tutorials and educational content for children aged four to ten.

The relaunched online format encourages budding young gardeners to learn all about plants, wildlife, the environment and sustainability, while supplying an abundance of facts and top tips.

Marcus Eyles, Horticultural Director of Dobbies, said: “Our Little Seedlings Club has always been hugely popular in our Morpeth and Ponteland stores, and so we are very pleased to be able to relaunch the club in a virtual format.

“At Dobbies, we are passionate about helping communities to enjoy spending time outdoors and get growing, and who could be better than the next generation of gardeners? We hope the relaunched Little Seedlings Club will educate, inform and inspire a whole new host of young gardeners.”

Available for free on the Dobbies website, Little Seedlings will offer a mix of topical online content, including factsheets, educational guides, activity sheets and suggestions to put green fingers to work.