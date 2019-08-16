Improved A-level results at Ashington Academy

Results showed a nine per cent increase in students achieving three A* to B grades.

Top performer was George Willcox who achieved an A* in maths, two As in further maths and physics and a B in biology. George has secured a place at Durham University to study natural science.

Students’ hard work and dedication paid off with many securing places at top universities including Jake Pickering who gained a much coveted place at Oxford University to study psychology with three As in biology, chemistry and maths

Highflyer Jordan Elliott achieved an A* in maths and three As in biology, chemistry and physics which secured his place to study medicine at Imperial University.

Benjamin Thompson achieved an A* in English language and two As in French and History which secured his place at Durham University to study MFL and culture.

Toni Spoors, Executive Principal, and Deputy Chief Executive of the North East Learning Trust said: “I am very proud of the dedication that our students have shown to achieve their results, which will see many heading to university in September.

“Since the school joined the North East Learning Trust in November 2017, students and staff have been working incredibly hard to help the school reach its full potential.