New starters get a chance to look around Cramlington school ahead of school year

Friends Lily, Poppy and Elise from Cragside Primary carrying out an experiment on space rock at Cramlington Junior Learning Village.

Before Covid-19, Year 6 students in their final year at Cramlington’s eight primary schools made several visits to the town’s Junior Learning Village to experience lessons and activities and meet teachers and their new classmates.

As this was not possible during the last academic year, the school invited all its newcomers to one of two week-long summer schools.

Nearly 300 children took up the offer and senior staff at the school also met around 50 parents to discuss any concerns.

Janoma and Layla from Burnside Primary School with Kieron from Beacon Hill Primary School take a look around Cramlington Junior Learning Village.

“It’s such a big step at any time, but particularly for this group of students who haven’t had a full year in school since they were in Year 4,” said Damian Clark, the Junior Learning Village’s head teacher.

“There have been so many unknowns over the past 18 months and parents want to know that their child will be looked after and get the support they need.

“It’s been really tough, particularly for the kids. One of the big challenges for them is to connect with somebody from a different school they haven’t met before.”

New student Layla, from Cragside Primary, said: “The school’s bigger inside than it looks outside.”

Her friend Janoma added: “I was really nervous. I was scared in case I wouldn’t know where the classes were. But when I come here I’ll now know where to go.”

At assembly on the students’ second morning there was a forest of hands when they were asked if they had made a friend from a different school.

Mr Clark added: “The staff are really looking forward to getting back into the classrooms and we can’t wait to welcome everybody back.”

As well as the summer schools Cramlington Junior Village has recruited a new member of staff to support students whose progress might have been slowed down because of the impact of the pandemic on their education.