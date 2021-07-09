No car zone to be introduced outside Cramlington school

One of the new signs in place near Hareside Primary School, in Cramlington.

Following a successful trial in 2019, Hareside Primary School will now take part in a national ‘School Streets’ initiative which will create pedestrian and cycle only zones during school pick up and drop off times in a bid to alleviate road safety concerns and reduce congestion.

The streets surrounding the school will be closed to motor vehicles, unless exempt, during specific times as part of an 18-month trial.

The trial streets include Harnham Grove and Harwood close which are closed to vehicles during 8.15am-9.15am and 2.45pm-3.45pm to allow a safer route to and from school for pupils and their families.

Jacqueline Mowat, Hareside Primary School Headteacher, said: "One of the schools’ priorities is to help our children and families live healthy and active lives, and this scheme supports us in doing just that.

“We are encouraging our children and families to use this as an opportunity to walk, cycle or scoot safely to and from school.

“We will continue to work with the local authority and our local community to ensure this scheme works for the best outcomes for all.”

New signage has gone up informing drivers of the new restrictions and of the ‘park and stride’ options available on Lancastrian Road and Dewley Court.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “We are always looking at new ways in which we can further protect our children and young people when travelling to school, whilst also considering ways in which we can also support their health and wellbeing.

“A child’s development is extremely important. Having fresh air and the opportunity to exercise on their way to and from school plays a key role in that development. I look forward to hearing from the pupils, parents and staff of the school in the coming months what they think about it.

“I want to give thanks to those in the local community and the schools parents and carers for supporting this scheme.”