Northumberland National Park hosting its first science and technology festival

Northumberland National Park Authority is holding its first Science and Technology ‘STEM’ Festival this September at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre and at popular locations across the National Park.

The STEM Festival, which is funded by Reece Foundation and supported by Tarmac, will encourage visitors to explore, discover and understand the National Park through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Officials hope it will also inspire people to help protect, conserve and enhance the Park’s special landscape for future generations to enjoy.

The Graft Glory exhibition as part of the STEM festival.

The six-week festival, curated by the National Park, is running from September 10 to Thursday, October 21, and will include a wide-variety of STEM-led activities including Little Larks Forest School, clay making workshops, navigation courses and much more.

There will also be tours where visitors can find out about the fascinating Victorian history of Catcleugh Reservoir and visit the Black House; the last remaining dwelling that was built to house the reservoir construction workers and their families in the late 19th Century.

Sarah Burn, Head of Engagement at Northumberland National Park Authority, said: “Science and Technology, Engineering and Mathematics are at the heart of everything the National Park stands for and aims to achieve.

"The STEM Festival provides opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to explore, discover and understand the National Park to help protect, conserve and enhance the landscape for the future.

"Whether that's helping children and young people to learn and understand about different habitats, landscape formation or how humans have interacted with the landscape over thousands of years, or to be part of research and technology that can enhance the way we manage the landscape in a sensitive sustainable way; STEM in protected landscapes is key to all aspects of not just maintaining but developing and enhancing the National Park.

“Officers across the Northumberland National Park use advances in STEM subjects to enhance best practise and test out new ways of working, from Rangers who plant willow to provide early pollen sources for bees, to ecologists who use rods to measure peat depths.”

To book tickets for Northumberland National Park’s STEM Festival, visit www.northumberlandnationalpark.org.uk/whats-on/ and filter STEM Festival events.