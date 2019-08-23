Packing a punch with GCSE results

Alex Brown celebrates her GCSE results.

In addition to a range of excellent individual performances, Duke's Secondary School has again celebrated some high performances, including excellent results in vocational qualifications and maths results that are the highest since the government introduced much tougher GCSEs exams three years ago.

The majority of the students plan to move in to sixth form within the school to continue their future study, although some have opted to pursue apprenticeships and other styles of work.

European Boxing Champion Alex Brown has added the top grade of 9 to her gold medal collection in PE and Geography, along with grade 8s in science, proving that her mental agility is just as good as her physical standards.

Rachel Younger achieved 9 grades at grade 7 or higher, including a grade 9 in Religious Studies and grade 8s in Biology, English, Geography and Music.

Former Head Boy and Head Girl of the school, Dylan Wilson and Heidi Hamilton, have impressed with their 10 high grade achievements each.

Steve Gibson, Principal at Duke’s School, said: “Our students strive to do well, and we are proud of what they achieve.

"These results don’t define the individuals, but they do reflect the work that they have put in both in and out of school.