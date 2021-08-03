Pupils at Bedlington school at a touch of colour to their learning

Pupils at St Bede’s Catholic Primary School enjoy learning more about the world through The Day of Many Colours.

The Day of Many Colours at St Bede’s Catholic Primary School, Bedlington, saw the children wearing their sunniest clothes while they were learning about different parts of our planet and the people who live in them.

Rebecca McCarron, deputy headteacher, said: “Through geography, poetry, art and writing, the children learnt about the different continents of the world.

"Activities included making breakfast cakes from El Salvador, learning about the Sydney Opera House and looking at how children live in different countries.”

Organised by Mission Together, the day is designed for children to celebrate the world as a whole and is based on the five colours used for a Mission Rosary within the Catholic faith – green for Africa, red for the Americas, blue for Oceania, yellow for Asia and white for Europe.

Therese Worrall, headteacher, said: “It is important for our children to know they are part of a much wider family and to learn about other countries and their cultures.

"Similar days are held around the world and activities are designed to encourage curiosity and understanding.

“We were contacted by Mission Together who noticed our Tweets about the day and they sent us a link to a short film from children around the world.”

