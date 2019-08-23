Pupils celebrate another good year of GCSE results

A record year of results for Cramlington Learning Village as it celebrates 50 years.

There were reasons to celebrate at The Blyth Academy, where achievement at 5+ in both English and maths improved by 17 per cent.

Ashington Academy, Astley Community High School, Cramlington Learning Village and James Calvert Spence College also saw an increase in the number of pupils achieving strong passes.

Coun Wayne Daley, deputy leader and cabinet member for children’s services at Northumberland County Council, said: “This is a very pleasing set of GCSE results across the county - and I want to congratulate and thank all students and parents, schools and teachers for their hard work and determination.

“Following very good A Level results last week, and the achievements we are seeing today, we can say that education across the Northumberland has strong foundations.

"We will continue to build on this and work with schools across Northumberland to make sure that all schools offer first class education for all.”

Dean Jackson, director of education and skills at the council visited Berwick Academy to see students opening their GCSE results there.

He said: “Results have stabilised at the Academy, and there are some encouraging signs of recovery.

"Students should be congratulated on their GCSE results today. A number of the students that I spoke to had overcome significant challenges in order to achieve the results that they wanted.

“There is still work to do, and it is no secret that the school has been through some turbulent times, but these signs of improvement are a result of the hard work and dedication of the whole school community, including the young people.”

Headteacher Tracy Hush said: “Results day is always an emotional day, with highs and lows for everyone.

“We have spent the day supporting and celebrating with our students and we are pleased with the encouraging signs these results give us.

“Attainment is up overall; English and science have improved and maths is very close to the national average. We’ve seen improvements in 4+ grades for a number of subjects including a number of EBACC subjects.

“We have a students who have achieved some of the highest grades in the country; attaining a number of grades 8 and 9.