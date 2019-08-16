School celebrates highest number of A*s and As in A-level results

Astley Community High students Bobbi Laird, Lucy Greener, Lucy Lawrence, Joe Iley.

Staff at the school in Seaton Delaval were delighted with the results.

Lucy Lawrence, senior student, gained three As in English Literature, Art and History securing a place at Newcastle University to study English Literature.

James Leslie is going on to study Mathematics at Durham University after achieving A* grades in Maths, Further Maths and A grade in Chemistry.

Two other students obtained A* grades in Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

Many students have also achieved BTEC Distinction* Awards.

Bobbi Laird has secured at place at Northumbria University to study Psychology after gaining two Distinction* grades in Health and Social Care and a B grade in A Level Psychology.

Joe Iley achieved a Distinction in Business Studies, a Distinction* in Travel and Tourism, and B grade in A Level Art.

Lucy Greener is going on to study Nursing at Northumbria University after achieving two Distinctions in Health and Social Care, and a C in Psychology.

Executive Headteacher John Barnes said: “Once again I am incredibly impressed by the efforts and results of our students. They have worked extremely hard to obtain these wonderful results and I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Head of Sixth Form Adam Ironside said: “This is yet another year where all of our Year 13 students have moved positively onto the next stage of their lives.

“The students have achieved the best ever results with more A* grades than ever before and more students achieving A’s across the board in A Levels than ever before.

“Many will be going to universities around the country to study courses ranging from Nursing to Accounting and Finance.

“Many others are embarking on high quality apprenticeships with companies and organisations such as Accenture, Network Rail, Hays Travel and the Merchant Navy.

“We are very proud of their achievements, and look forward to hearing about their future successes.”

Head of School, Graham Scott said: “I am delighted with the positive outcomes of our sixth form students.

“They have shown great determination to succeed and they have reaped the rewards for their efforts.

“Thank you also to the staff and parents/carers who have supported them on their journey. Good luck and best wishes to you all for the future."

Careers Leader at ACHS, Paddy Drought said: “We are particularly proud that our students’ dedicated work ethic combined with the balanced curriculum that we offer at Astley has been able to open so many opportunities to our young people.