School kick starts its anniversary celebrations with top A-level results

Cramlington Learning Village's magnificent seven. Between they they received 13 A stars and 10 As. Picture by Steve Brock.

Students are heading to the universities including Cambridge, Oxford, Durham, York and Newcastle after achieving a clean sweep of top grades.

Katie Milligan was awarded A* in Chemistry, Maths and Physics and an A in Further Maths. She will study Engineering at Cambridge.

She said: “I obviously wanted to do well for myself, but I also wanted to do well for my teachers and make them proud. I’m so thankful for their support.”

Cramlington Learning Village student Katie Milligan will study Engineering at Cambridge University after four top grades.

Two years ago Katie secured a week’s work experience with the McLaren and Force India F1 teams as she pursued her dream of becoming a racing car engineer, but her career ambitions have changed.

She added: “I’m thinking of doing something that brings more benefit to people – like designing prosthetic limbs.”

Laura McBride is going to study Law at Oxford after achieving A* in History and Politics.

Oliver Davenport turned down an offer from Oxford to study Engineering at Sheffield University. He was awarded A* in Computer Science and Maths and As in History and Politics.

Cramlington Learning Village student Emily Harbottle with her parents Carly and Jonathan and (right) head teacher Wendy Heslop.

He said: “It’s been a good seven years. It’ll be a shame to have to move on. I’ve made a lot of friends and had a lot of good teachers. Now it’s time for something new.”

Devon Bryce is going to Newcastle University to study Bio-Medical Science after receiving an A* and two As in Biology, Chemistry and Geography. After her studies she hopes to work in cancer research.

Dan Rahman is thinking about a career in politics after his Economics degree at Durham University. Dan – who achieved A* in Maths, History and Politics – said: “I’ve always had that anxiety about reading the question wrong or misheard what was going on. It all comes down to on-the-day performances. I was confident I was going to do well, but not this well.”

Headteacher Wendy Heslop said: “I am absolutely delighted for the students and so proud of their achievements. I wish them every success in the future.”

As well as celebrating the students’ results, CLV is also planning a number of events to mark its 50th birthday.

Jonathan and Carly Harbottle met when they were students at the school and their daughter is on her way to study Marketing Management at Newcastle University after receiving two A* and an A.

“She wouldn’t have done so well without the standard of teaching. There are brilliant teachers here,” said Mrs Harbottle.