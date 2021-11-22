School to take over running of Cramlington Sporting Club

Cramlington Learning Village is to take over the running of Cramlington Sporting Club.

The club is currently run by Active Northumberland, but responsibility is now due to be handed over to Cramlington Learning Village, where the football pitches, tennis courts and gym, among other facilities, are based.

But regular users of the site have been assured they should not see any significant changes once the new arrangement is finalised.

“It’s nothing remarkable,” said Jon Bird, co-headteacher at Cramlington Learning Village.

Cramlington Learning Village is to take over the running of Cramlington Sporting Club.

“It’s what a lot of schools are doing, in the past it was managed by Active Northumberland and now it’s going to be managed by staff managed by the school.

“Over the last two years we haven’t really had the facility open to the public, but the sports teams which come in will still be using the facilities in the same way and there will be no change for members of the community.

“It’s just that the staff will now be managed by us – nothing will change.”

While some facilities, including outdoor pitches and badminton courts, are understood to have reopened to the public following the pandemic, others, such as the gym, remain off limits.

Bird added there were currently no plans to reopen the gym, which was forced to close in 2020 in response to government Covid guidance, to the general public.

Bosses at the club are in the process of contacting regular users about the changes.

But communication about the process has prompted some concerns from members of Northumberland County Council.

Speaking at the Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley Local Area Council, Cllr Wayne Daley, who represents the county’s Cramlington North ward, said: “I’ve received a number of phone calls from residents in Cramlington about a transfer of asset, the sporting club, to the local academy school.

“I was not aware of it, but apparently it’s common knowledge, apparently the school knows all about it and has been informing people.