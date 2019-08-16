Schools celebrate extremely good A-level results

Staff and students at Astley Community High School celebrating today’s A-level results, with chair of governors Cllr Susan Dungworth (6th from left), and from Northumberland County Council executive director of adults and children’s services Cath McEvoy-Carr (fourth from right), director of education and skills Dean Jackson (second from right) and cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Wayne Daley (on extreme right).

Most schools in Northumberland posted better results than they did in 2018 and, across the county overall, more students have achieved higher grades.

Seven schools bettered their 2018 figures for students achieving the highest grades (AAB) in two or more facilitating subjects, with Astley Community High School almost doubling its outcomes from last year while Bedlington Academy improved by 12 per cent.

Coun Wayne Daley, cabinet member for children’s services at Northumberland County Council, said: “We are celebrating a great year with some really good performances by individual students across our schools and academies.

“This is testament to the hard work of students and their teachers and I would like to congratulate all those who have taken exams this year.

“A-level results day is such an important day in a student’s life and shapes their pathway into real options around further education, apprenticeships and jobs.

“We are determined as a council to build on successes and work with our schools and academies to provide them with the tools and buildings they need to help all young people thrive.”

Astley Community High School Executive headteacher John Barnes said: “Once again I am incredibly impressed by the efforts and results of our students. They have worked extremely hard to obtain these wonderful results and I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Head of sixth form, Adam Ironside, added: “This is yet another year where all of our Year 13 students have moved positively onto the next stage of their lives. The students have achieved the best ever results with more A* grades than ever before and more students achieving A’s across the board in A-levels than ever before.”

At King Edward VI School in Morpeth, 38 students achieved all A/A* grades, nine of whom achieved all A*s.

A large number of students across Northumberland received offers at their first choice university and others have decided to earn as they learn by opting for a more vocational route.

Coun Daley added: “The world is changing and although many students are cut out for a traditional academic route, others have decided to fast track themselves into the job market by choosing an apprenticeship.

“We also shouldn’t forget those students with special educational needs and challenges who have excelled at the end of the school year with great results, and we saw an amazing example of this in a young lady at Astley.