Sporting star opens new pool at school

Stephen Miller with Ian Lavery MP, headteacher Mike Jackson, fund-raising officer Lauren Caisley and pupils from Cleaswell Hill School.

The state-of-the-art pool – which features adaptive technologies, including ambient lighting, to create a stimulating, interactive environment – was officially unveiled by Paralympic gold medallist Stephen Miller to an audience of staff, students, Ian Lavery MP and members of the North East business community.

Using physical water properties such as pressure and temperature to deliver therapies in a relaxed and safe environment, the hydrotherapy pool will enable trained staff to deliver physiotherapy sessions to pupils with a range of complex physical and learning disabilities as part of its curriculum.

It has been partially fund-raised by the school in Guide Post, which called upon support from local businesses and members of the community to help find the final £230,000 it needed in addition to the £420,000 it had managed to ringfence as capital spend to complete the project.

Headteacher Mike Jackson said: “Hydrotherapy is an incredibly important part of our physical activity provision at Cleaswell Hill.

“Prior to opening our new facility, the closest hydrotherapy pool to the school was more than half an hour’s drive away, which took a large portion of teaching time out of the children’s school day.”

Stephen added: “I know how much I benefited from hydrotherapy when I was at school and this will make a huge difference to the lives of the children attending Cleaswell Hill.