Students and staff delighted with GCSE results

Astley Community High School enjoyed another good year of GSCE results.

In total, 98 per cent of students at the Seaton Delaval school achieved Grade 9 to 4 in Business.

Science subjects also saw high Grade 9 to 4 pass rates - 97 per cent in Biology and over 94 per cent in both Physics and Chemistry.

Brooke Wilkie secured high grades in all subjects, including Grade 9 in Biology, Chemistry and PE as well as Grade 8 in Maths and Physics, and will be returning to Astley’s Sixth Form to study Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths and French.

Eleanor Gray achieved Grade 9-9 in Combined Science, Grade 9 in History and Grade 8 in English, Maths and PE, and has secured an apprenticeship.

Head of School Graham Scott said: "I am delighted with yet another successful set of GCSE results for Astley.

"Once again, our students have shown that with the support of their parents/carers and our dedicated staff, they can achieve great things.

"There have been some fantastic achievements across a range of students and subjects, which reinforces our ethos that whoever you are and whatever your ability, if you believe you can do it and work hard you will get the rewards.

"Well done to everyone, I am really looking forward to a very strong sixth form, where you will all go from strength to strength."

Executive Headteacher John Barnes said: “Once again I am very proud of the students who have achieved these results, which are due to the hard work and efforts of students and staff.

"I have no doubt that these results are only the start of success for these young people and I am pleased that so many have chosen to continue their education in our Sixth Form.