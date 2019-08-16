Students celebrate record set of vocational results

Joanne McManus, Associate Principal, with students at Northumberland College's STEM centre.

The students celebrated their achievements as part of a national results day dedicated to vocational qualifications. Their results will enable them to progress to a new career, a higher level apprenticeship or further study including university.

Joanne McManus, the new Associate Principal for Northumberland College, said: “I am delighted that these excellent results celebrate the end of an exciting academic year for Northumberland College as we embark on our vision to create a leading college that will transform education across the region.

“I would like to congratulate all of our students who will be progressing to the next stage in their journey to career success and the expert staff who have supported them.”

Vocational qualifications such as BTECs are specialist work-related qualifications available in a range of sectors such as business, engineering, health and applied science. They provide students with the skills, practical understanding and knowledge to prepare students for further study, training and employment.

Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President, Pearson BTEC and Apprenticeship, said: “These record results are testament to the extraordinary hard work and dedication of students across the UK.

“BTECs offer a unique blend of academic and vocational learning that students and employers value highly. I wish all of today’s BTEC graduates luck in their chosen profession or university career.”

Northumberland College merged with Sunderland College in March this year to create Education Partnership North East, one of the largest college groups in the UK.

The college has recently announced an extensive re-development programme, which will bring investment and outstanding new resources and facilities to its campuses at Ashington, Berwick and Kirkley Hall.