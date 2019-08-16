Top A-level results are music to the ears at Blyth school

A grade students at Bede Academy, Blyth, (L-R) Jack Williamson, Jasmin Laidler, Jack Beale, Anna Leason and Jacob Glendenning

Musicians, singers and actors celebrated first class performances with a string of top A level grades at Bede Academy.

Overall, all students reaped the rewards with 99 per cent of results a pass or above.

Gifted pianist Jack Beall, 18, who was recently presented with The Founding Principal’s Award for Outstanding Character at the academy’s annual Presentation Day, achieved As in chemistry and physics and a B in maths.

A level student Adam Swallwell, 18, of Blyth, who will be studying media and performance at the University of Salford

“Music is my hobby but I’ve always enjoyed science,” said Jack, who will be studying chemistry at Warwick University.

“My subjects were very difficult and I’m really happy with my results thanks to a lot of hard work and help from the teachers here at Bede. If you put the work in, you can definitely get to where you want to be.”

Jack was among five students at Bede Academy who all secured A grades including Jack Williamson, Jasmin Laidler, Anna Leason and head boy Jacob Glendenning.

Jack said: “I feel that I am more confident, especially after being house captain and speaking in assemblies. I am now comfortable speaking to large crowds, and also in group situations. I can be happy with what I have achieved.

“I’m excited to go and study something I’ve never explored before in biomedical science.”

Anna, 18, of Blyth, who achieved two As in English literature and religious studies and a B in geography said: “I am just in shock. I’ve never had such good results in my life.

“I was so sure that I wasn’t going to do well that I hadn’t even made any plans to go to university.

“I thought I’d just get a job and then apply for a foundation course next year. This changes everything and hopefully now I can go to Newcastle University to study geography.”

Budding actor and singer Adam Swalwell, 18, was accepted to study media and performance at the University of Salford.

Adam who passed three A levels in music, English language and religious studies, said: “Bede Academy has given me a great foundation in music and drama. I really want to work in the media as well as pursue my acting and singing so the course at Salford, which is so close to Media City, will be amazing.

“It will be sad to leave Bede. I have been here since the primary academy first opened in 2009, but it’s also good to turn over a new page and move on.”

There were successes in geography, with the department celebrating its highest ever number of A and B grades, and BTEC sport diploma students continuing to demonstrate their prowess with 94 per cent of the cohort achieving a double distinction or above.

Principal Andrew Thelwell added: “We are proud of the achievements of our students at Bede Academy. Their results reflect the hard work and dedication that they have put in, as well as the support that they have received from their families and our staff.

“A number of students are ready to embark upon university courses next month having chosen diverse areas of study including nursing, STEM, English and law. Many of our students will be going to some of the country’s most prestigious universities such as Durham, Newcastle, York and Warwick.

“I am confident that they will all go on to be successful whether at university, in apprenticeships or in work and wish them all the best for their futures.”

The majority of Bede students achieved their first choice university, with the highest ever proportion this year going to prestigious Russell Group universities. Four students are embarking on Primary Education courses and many more have secured good quality apprenticeships and employment.