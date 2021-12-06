Animation launched to help minimise the spread of Covid-19

Project support officer Abdul-Aziz Kouame with the animation.

The Integrated Covid Hub North East has launched the animation which aims to raise awareness of the ongoing importance of self-isolating and contact tracing in minimising the spread of Covid-19.

The film encourages people to complete essential information online and highlights the support available to help with staying safe at home.

Regional contact tracing teams are using the film to help explain the isolation and trace process for those who receive a positive Covid test result.

The animation supports the national test and trace service, NHS and north east councils in helping to protect local communities, families and individuals.

Daryl Perry, director of the co-ordination and response centre (CRC), part of the hub, said: “The animation is a valuable tool which can support continued communication with people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and need to isolate and contact trace.

“As we can all see, the Covid pandemic has certainly not gone away and the ongoing importance of regular testing and self-isolation with a positive result remains key to reducing the spread of the virus.

"We are hoping our animation will help emphasise how these behaviours have a continuing role to play in protecting families, friends and communities.”