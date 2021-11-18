Ashington Leisure centre to start providing children’s fitness classes

Ashington Leisure Centre.

The classes will begin in November with a junior circuit session running on Mondays from 4.15pm to 5pm and a junior dance class running on Wednesdays from 4.15pm to 5pm.

Junior dance classes are aimed at young children aged between 7 to 13 years. Set to a playlist of today’s popular dance and pop hits, this is a fun, social and creative way for children to be active.

And it promises to engage children’s inner talents and boost their confidence to new heights, helping children get ahead.

Junior Circuits is aimed at young children between the ages of 7-13 years.

Exercises involve a combination of cardio and resistance training aimed at building strength and stamina.Lindsey Humble, Health and Fitness Manager with Active Northumberland, said: “Keeping active, as we all know is great for both physical and mental health, which in these uncertain and challenging times, is more important than ever, especially for young people who are just finding their way in life.

“The junior classes aim to combine fun and fitness in a way that young people love while also improving their agility and self-confidence and encouraging good fitness habits from an early age.”

Classes are free to all junior members, but sessions cost £3.50 to non-members. It is advisable for individuals to book in advance in order to secure their place via the Active Northumberland app.