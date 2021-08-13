Coronavirus: 15 areas with most cases are revealed

A total of 781 people tested positive for the virus between August 5 and 11, and the overall infection rate stands at 243.9 per 100,000 people. The week before it was 257.

The majority of people who contracted Covid were aged between 20 and 29.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director for Public Health England, said: “Data suggests that cases are currently stable, although rates remain high across the country.

“Vaccines are breaking the link between infections and serious illness.”

Here are the 15 areas with the highest rates:

1. Bedlington Central There were 29 positive cases in Bedlington Central, where the rate is 551.1 infections per 100,000 people.

2. Alnwick There were 27 positive cases in Alnwick ward, where the rate is 272.5.

3. Bothal There were 26 positive cases in Bothal ward, where the rate is 571.4.

4. Croft There were 25 positive cases in Blyth's Croft ward where the rate is 536.8.