Confirmed Covid cases the “tip of the iceberg”

Covid-19.

Confirmed cases of the latest Covid-19 strain are poised to pass the 1,000 mark in the wake of Boris Johnson’s announcement of Plan B measures to fight the virus.

And bosses in Northumberland have used the latest developments to urge the public to ensure they get booked in for their booster jabs.

“We know from the latest figures that we have [hundreds of] confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK – but we also know that that’s the tip of the iceberg,” said Liz Morgan, director of public health at Northumberland County Council.

“The actual real number of infections is likely to run into thousands and if that figure is doubling every two or three days, then we can reach very large numbers very quickly.

“If that is the reality, then the pressure on the NHS could become unsustainable very quickly and that’s the reason why these additional prevention measures have been put in place.”

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister announced a raft of measures in response to rising infection numbers.

Since then, at least 817 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, with health Secretary Sajid Javid telling MPs the true national figure is likely closer to 10,000.

Early indications are the new strain appears to be much easier to pick up and pass on, with question marks remaining over how well existing vaccines will be able to deal with it.

But according to Morgan, a third jab looks likely to offer a better chance of avoiding the worst effects of the virus, which could make a vital difference if the NHS begins to feel the strain.

She added: “The booster is really important because the recent evidence which is emerging from at least one of the manufacturers is that that boosting gives much higher protection against severe disease and transmission than having two doses alone.

“The further prevention measures that were introduced are really needed to slow down transmission.