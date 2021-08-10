Is your neighbourhood a hotspot?

There have been 33 positive cases in Cramlington West in the past week.

And most of the new cases were detected in the Cramlington West ward, where 33 people are now self-isolating after contracting the virus.

According to Public Health England, the rate there is 586.4 cases per 100,000 people. In Northumberland as a whole, the rate is 249.2.

Next in the table is Blyth’s Croft ward, where 25 people tested positive between August 2 and 8. The rate there is 536.8, so not as bad as Cramlington West, but still much bigger than the county average.

A total of 24 people have contracted the virus in Cramlington Eastfield (rate of 458.3), closely followed by Alnwick, where 24 people have tested positive (rate of 242.2).

The rest of the table is as follows:

- Kitty Brewster – 23 new cases, rate of 354.3;

- Bothal – 23 new cases, rate of 505.5;

- Bedlington Central – 23 new cases, rate of 437.1;

- Seghill and Seaton Deleval – 20 new cases, rate of 326.3;

- Cramlington Village – 20 new cases, rate of 447.4;

- Berwick East – 20 new cases, rate of 413.1;

- Ponteland West – 18 new cases, rate of 445.5;

- Newbiggin Central and East – 18 new cases, rate of 396.9;

- Wensleydale – 17 new cases, rate of 355.2;

- Berwick North – 17 new cases, rate of 370.2;

- Bedlington East – 16 new cases, rate of 341.2.

Overall, the infection rate has fallen by 6.78 per cent in Northumberland so the figures are heading in the right direction, but there are still some areas causing concern.

Looking at the wider region, the north east in general remains second only to the south west of England in terms of the percentage of adults vaccinated against coronavirus so far. And in Northumberland, 89.6 per cent have had their first dose, and 79.1 per cent of adults have had their second.

The virus is more prevalent among people aged between 20 and 29, followed by the 10-19 age group.