Nearly 200,000 in Northumberland now double jabbed

A coronavirus jab

NHS data shows 199,757 people in the area had received both jabs by July 11 – 74% of over 16s.

Of those to have received both jabs, 194,632 were over the age of 25 – 79% of the age group – and 5,125 people aged between 16 and 25 have also received both doses.

The figures also show 243,725 people in Northumberland have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 90% of over 16s.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals an area by area variation in coverage for people who are fully vaccinated across the area.

The areas with the highest coverage are Longhorsley, Hepscott and Capheaton, with 86.5% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

Next comes Amble, Shilbottle and Swarland on 85.6% and Rothbury and Longframlington with 83.5%.

The areas with the lowest coverage are Ashington Hirst (60.4%), Seaton Delaval and Seghill (62.8%), Blyth Cowpen (63.8%).

In England, 29.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 11 – 64% of over 16s.

In total, 38.3 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 84% of over 16s.

Some staff at care homes in the area have still not been fully vaccinated.

The figures show 2,862 out of 3,297 eligible staff had received two doses of a vaccine by July 11 – meaning 14% have not.