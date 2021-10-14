The 12 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid-19 infection rates

The infection rate was 464.1 per 100,000 population for the same period, a rise of almost 17 per cent week-on-week.

The majority of those who caught Covid were aged between 10 and 19, followed by 40 to 49-year-olds.

Here are the areas with the highest rates:

1. Cramlington West There were 59 positive cases in Cramlington West, where the rate is 1,048.3 per 100,000 people.

2. Seaton with Newbiggin West There were 48 positive cases in Seaton with Newbiggin West, where the rate is 923.4.

3. Stocksfield and Broomhaugh There were 47 positive cases in Stocksfield and Broomhaugh, where the rate is 968.9.

4. Seghill with Seaton Delaval There were 41 positive cases in Seghill with Seaton Delaval, where the rate is 668.8.