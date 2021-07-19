The 17 areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates as 'Freedom Day' arrives
Covid rates in Northumberland continue to rise steeply as restrictions are removed on so-called Freedom Day.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 2:40 pm
Latest data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, shows there were 2,269 positive cases in the county in the week to July 17.
The infection rate is 708.5 per 100,000 population.
Here are the 17 areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates.
Page 1 of 5