The 19 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid infection rates
Covid case numbers in Northumberland have fallen for the sixth successive day.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 5:06 pm
Data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, reveals a sharp fall in infections over the past few days.
There were 1,226 positive cases across the county in the week to July 25. By contrast there were 2,269 positive cases in the county in the week to July 17
The infection rate is currently 382.8 cases per 100,000. Again, this has fallen from 708.5 per 100,000 on July 20.
Here are the 19 areas with the highest rates.
