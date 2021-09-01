Data from Northumberland County Council, published by Public Health England, reveals there were 864 positive cases in the week to August 30.

The infection rate is 266.8 positive cases per 100,000 population – down from 289.67 on August 23.

Here are the 23 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates.

1. Newsham There were 35 positive cases in Newsham ward where the rate is 693.6.

2. Haydon There were 28 positive cases in the Haydon ward in Ashington where the rate is 630.1.

3. Berwick East There were 26 positive cases in Berwick East where the rate is 537.1.

4. Bothal There were 23 positive cases in Bothal ward where the rate is 505.5.