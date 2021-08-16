The 23 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates as new self-isolation rules come into force

Latest data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, puts the county-wide rate at 266.6 per 100,000 population for the week to August 14. That compares to 251.66 on August 2.
There were 854 positive cases in Northumberland in the week to August 14.
New rule changes which came into force today (Monday, August 16) mean that people with both coronavirus jabs no longer have to self-isolate after contact with a positive case.
Until now, anyone who came into recent contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus was obliged to self-isolate for a ten day period.
Instead, they will be advised to take a PCR test, though they won’t have to self-isolate while waiting for the result.
If the person develops symptoms or tests positive for the virus, they will be required to self-isolate as usual.
This change has been made in England and Northern Ireland, with Scotland and Wales already following similar guidance.
Here are the 23 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.