The 31 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates as 1000 positive cases recorded in past week

There were 1,014 positive cases with the county-wide infection rate at 313.1.
Here are the 31 areas with the highest rates.
1. Seaton with Newbiggin West
There were 32 positive cases in Seaton with Newbiggin West where the rate is 615.6.
2. Ashington Central
There were 28 positive cases in Ashington Central where the rate is 560.2.
3. Berwick East
There were 27 positive cases in Berwick East where the rate is 557.7.
4. Bothal
There were 25 positive cases in Bothal ward where the rate is 549.5.
