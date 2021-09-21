Harmonies of Hope children's choir.

More than 7,000 people, including 200 children, are predicted to be in need of an organ transplant.

And waiting lists for organs including kidney, heart, liver, lungs, are expected to rise after a challenging year.

The hidden impact for these patients, which includes 30 people currently on the waiting list for a transplant from Northumberland, is being highlighted with the release of a new song from the ‘Harmonies of Hope’ children’s choir called ‘Invisible’.

Last year, 23 people in Northumberland had their lives saved by a transplant after someone died and donated their organs.

During Organ Donation Week, Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “There are thousands of patients and their families, waiting for that all important life-saving call, including 30 people in Northumberland. Yet, this is often only possible as a result of another family receiving some of the hardest news they might ever have to hear.

“Even though the law around organ donation has changed to an opt out system for adults in England, Scotland and Wales, it is important people are aware that families will still always be consulted before organ donation goes ahead.

“It is just as important as ever to make your organ donation decision known to your family and friends and leave them certain of what you want to happen in the event of your death.”

To register your organ donation decision, please visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.