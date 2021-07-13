New home for midwives in Blyth to bring services more accessible

From left to right, Ruth Brookes, Co-ordinator at the Barnardo’s Children’s Centre at Blyth West, Cat Abbott-Sharp, midwife, Carolyn Young, midwife, Kerry Grant, senior midwife.

The community midwifery team, ran by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, have relocated themselves at the Barnardo’s Children’s Centres in Blyth West so they can offer pregnant people and new parents the whole package in terms of care.

They will work alongside other services such as nutrition teams and health visitors so that new and expectant people have easier access to advice and support.

Kerry Grant, senior midwife at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “I think it’s so important we move away from the office and get into the heart of our communities where we are best placed to offer our support.

"It is great to be able to go out to meet with new and expectant parents closer to their homes.

“Not only does it make it easier for them to access a range of different services in the same place, but also saves them having to make numerous appointments with their GP surgery.”

Blyth is one of the most deprived areas in Northumberland where further support is needed to help expectant mothers and their families, especially when it comes to breastfeeding.

Ruth Brooks, Co-ordinator at the Barnardo’s Children’s Centre at Blyth West, said: “We are delighted to have the community midwifery team working in our centre, making further use of this amazing resource in the heart of the community to strengthen and build connections with families at the earliest point.

"Families will benefit from the excellent care provided here by midwives, as well as have the opportunity to gain advice and support around breastfeeding, emotional and mental wellbeing and healthy living.

“The co-location of these services will also enable more families to access other services on offer at the children’s centre.