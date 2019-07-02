New link formed between Wansbeck parishes
Three Anglican parishes in Wansbeck have piloted a move to forge closer links in their areas.
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 11:00
Although at the embryo stages, initial indications suggest the launch of the scheme – involving the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Ashington, St Andrew’s and St John’s Churches in Seaton Hirst, and St Bartholomew’s Church in Newbiggin – has been successful.
A joint procession and Evensong took place on Pentecost Sunday and future events are in the pipeline.