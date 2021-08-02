Northumberland businesses with zero or one-star food hygiene ratings.

The 28 Northumberland businesses with ZERO or ONE STAR food hygiene ratings

Food hygiene ratings were introduced to give consumers clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 8:00 am

Inspections are carried out by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the 28 businesses across Northumberland with zero or one-star ratings.

1. Sorrentinos, Blyth

Sorrentinos in Blyth was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 0 (Urgent Improvement Necessary) by Northumberland County Council on 25th November 2020.

Photo: Google

2. The Spice Mill, Allendale

The Spice Mill in Allendale was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 0 (Urgent Improvement Necessary) by Northumberland County Council on 11th March 2020.

Photo: Google

3. Buzz Bar, Ashington

Buzzbar Shakes & Cakes in Ashington was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by Northumberland County Council on 15th December 2020.

Photo: Google

4. Cheviot Hotel, Bellingham

Cheviot Hotel in Bellingham was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by Northumberland County Council on 26th February 2020.

Photo: Google

