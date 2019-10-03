Disney on Ice in Newcastle packs 100 years of Walt magic into two hours of family fun

Disney on Ice. Toy Story characters.

This annual extravaganza never fails to disappoint and is proving a must-see for Disney fans of all ages.

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic is no exception, packing a century of Walt’s famous characters and stories into two hours of family fun and entertainment.

In this latest spectacular, we join Mickey, Minnie and Donald Duck as they help Goofy write his very own Disney Movie.

It’s the perfect excuse to explore all of the best bits from Walt Disney’s masterpieces, complete with moving stage props, flawless skating and the iconic costumes from all your favourite movies.

The Disney On Ice show, produced by Feld Entertainment, features timeless classics such as Pinocchio, Aladdin and The Lion King, as well as the modern favourites Toy Story 4 and the ever-popular Frozen.

Woolly hats off to the troupe of skaters, who have to perform complex lifts and tricks gliding across the ice without mistake, while dressed as life-size characters ranging from fish and genies to candles and clocks!

It all had me watching with my heart in my mouth at times, a truly gripping and jaw-dropping display.

The arena erupted into song with mums, dads and children going all out to ‘Let it Go’ and ‘Hakuna Matata,’ in particular, with beautiful choreography to match.

Another honourable mention goes out to the stage design with snow blizzards, ice stairs and even a long slithering Chinese Dragon catching the eye.

The impressive scene changes worked seamlessly and swept the story along. The show ran for roughly two hours, which was long enough to maintain everyone’s excitement, while managing to cover an expansive array of energetic and enthusiastic routines with the expected Disney standard of delivery, filling me with priceless childhood nostalgia.

The show is perfect for an unforgettable family experience with something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t ‘Let it Go’ … get yourself there.