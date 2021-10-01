10 photos inside rare detached home in private development in Cramlington

The property occupies a deceptively spacious plot nestled in an enviable position within a development of only four detached properties, set back behind private and secure gates.
It also features leisure facilities consisting of a Spa bathtub, sauna, shower, WC, swimming pool and additional gym area.
It is on the market with Signature North East for £899,950.
1. Overview
2. Living Room
The spacious living room features a feature fireplace.
3. Kitchen
The kitchen benefits from fitted wall and base units, integrated appliances and breakfast bar seating, leading to a utility room.
4. Dining Room
The property benefits from a spacious formal dining room adjacent to the living room.
