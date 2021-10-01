The exceptional five bedroom detached property has luxurious and spacious living across two storeys.

10 photos inside rare detached home in private development in Cramlington

An exceptional five bedroom detached home in a private development in Cramlington has recently gone on the market.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 1st October 2021, 7:00 am

The property occupies a deceptively spacious plot nestled in an enviable position within a development of only four detached properties, set back behind private and secure gates.

It also features leisure facilities consisting of a Spa bathtub, sauna, shower, WC, swimming pool and additional gym area.

It is on the market with Signature North East for £899,950.

1. Overview

The property occupies a deceptively spacious plot nestled in an enviable position within a development of only four detached properties and is set back behind private and secure gates.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Living Room

The spacious living room features a feature fireplace.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen

The kitchen benefits from fitted wall and base units, integrated appliances and breakfast bar seating, leading to a utility room.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Dining Room

The property benefits from a spacious formal dining room adjacent to the living room.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Cramlington
Next Page
Page 1 of 3