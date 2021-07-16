For Sale.
Ashington property: 11 pictures of barn conversion oozing character and charm

A rare opportunity has arisen to acquire a Grade II listed barn conversion oozing with character and charm.

Friday, 16th July 2021, 1:14 pm

Formerly Ashington farm, this stunning stone built barn conversion at The Steadings, Bothal Gate, has many original features including exposed beams and floor to ceiling arch windows.

The property briefly comprises; entrance porch, hallway, lounge with original features and doors leading to the rear garden, fitted kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite, two further bedrooms and a fitted bathroom. Externally to the rear is an enclosed garden and paved area. There is also the added benefit of a under cover parking area and another allocated parking space.

It is being marketed by Rook Matthews Sayer for offers in excess of £165,000.

Take a closer look here with these 11 pictures...

