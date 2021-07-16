Ashington property: 11 pictures of barn conversion oozing character and charm

Formerly Ashington farm, this stunning stone built barn conversion at The Steadings, Bothal Gate, has many original features including exposed beams and floor to ceiling arch windows.

The property briefly comprises; entrance porch, hallway, lounge with original features and doors leading to the rear garden, fitted kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite, two further bedrooms and a fitted bathroom. Externally to the rear is an enclosed garden and paved area. There is also the added benefit of a under cover parking area and another allocated parking space.