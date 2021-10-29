Check out this extended six-bedroom family home in Ashington

Featuring six bedrooms, four bathrooms, two receptions rooms and a double garage, it is within close proximity to an array of local amenities, transport links, and well-regarded schools.
It is in the market with Strike for offers in the region of £375,000.
1. Overview
This contemporary family home is conveniently located in a sought-after residential area.
2. Lounge
The spacious lounge features laminate flooring, with plenty of natural light from the window looking out onto the front of the property.
3. Dining Room
The open plan dining room leads onto the orangery and is one of two reception rooms in the property.
4. Kitchen
The open plan kitchen features a breakfasting bar, integrated units and access to a utility room.
