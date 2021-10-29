The extended family home is within close proximity to an array of local amenities, transport links, and well-regarded schools.

Check out this extended six-bedroom family home in Ashington

This contemporary family home is conveniently located in a sought-after residential area of Ashington.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 29th October 2021, 6:00 am

Featuring six bedrooms, four bathrooms, two receptions rooms and a double garage, it is within close proximity to an array of local amenities, transport links, and well-regarded schools.

It is in the market with Strike for offers in the region of £375,000.

For more visit https://strike.co.uk/property-for-sale/184765

1. Overview

This contemporary family home is conveniently located in a sought-after residential area.

2. Lounge

The spacious lounge features laminate flooring, with plenty of natural light from the window looking out onto the front of the property.

3. Dining Room

The open plan dining room leads onto the orangery and is one of two reception rooms in the property.

4. Kitchen

The open plan kitchen features a breakfasting bar, integrated units and access to a utility room.

