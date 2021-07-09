Check out this spacious bungalow on the market
An immaculately presented bungalow in Bedlington is on the market.
The spacious three-bedroom property in Nedderton Village features extended family living space and large detached two car garage plus beautifully maintained and well stocked gardens complete with summer house, spacious patio, greenhouse, vegetable raised beds and good size lawn.
It is on the market for £435,000.
For more visit https://andrew-lawson.co.uk/property/7-hallwood-close-nedderton-village-bedlington-ne22-6bg/
