Check out this spacious bungalow on the market

A spacous detached three-bedroomed bungalow in Bedlington is on the market.

An immaculately presented bungalow in Bedlington is on the market.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 9th July 2021, 6:00 am

The spacious three-bedroom property in Nedderton Village features extended family living space and large detached two car garage plus beautifully maintained and well stocked gardens complete with summer house, spacious patio, greenhouse, vegetable raised beds and good size lawn.

It is on the market for £435,000.

For more visit https://andrew-lawson.co.uk/property/7-hallwood-close-nedderton-village-bedlington-ne22-6bg/

1. Overviews

An immaculately presented property with beautiful gardens.

Photo: Submitted

2. Kitchen

The kitchen features an array of fitted cupboards, wall cupboards, and appliances, with a utility room off it.

Photo: Submitted

3. Dining Room

There is a wood floor in the dining room with spot lighting to ceiling and double glazed sliding patio door to the sun room.

Photo: Submitted

4. Sun Room

The sun room features a tiled floor and double doors to the garden.

Photo: Submitted

