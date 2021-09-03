Check out this spacious four-bedroom home in popular Ashington development

The detached property features an updated bathroom, shower room and kitchen plus spacious sun-room and rear garden.
It is on the market with Yopa for offers in the region of £230,000.
1. Overview
The accommodation is very well presented and features an integral garage, driveway parking, sun room and an enclosed rear garden which boasts a large patio area.
Photo: Submitted
2. Lounge
The lounge is spacious, light and airy and offers a dual aspect plus a feature limestone fire surround with a gas fire insert.
Photo: Submitted
3. Dining area
The lounge opens up in to the spacious dining area which featurews French doors opening out in to the sun room plus a door through to the kitchen.
Photo: Submitted
4. Kitchen
The kitchen, which has two windows overlooking the sun-room, features integrated base units and appliances, plus an adjoining utility room.
Photo: Submitted