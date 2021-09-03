Check out this spacious four-bedroom home in popular Ashington development

A lovely well cared for four-bedroomed detached property on a very popular development in the heart of Ashington has gone on the market.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 6:00 am

The detached property features an updated bathroom, shower room and kitchen plus spacious sun-room and rear garden.

It is on the market with Yopa for offers in the region of £230,000.

For more visit https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/111132

1. Overview

The accommodation is very well presented and features an integral garage, driveway parking, sun room and an enclosed rear garden which boasts a large patio area.

Photo: Submitted

2. Lounge

The lounge is spacious, light and airy and offers a dual aspect plus a feature limestone fire surround with a gas fire insert.

Photo: Submitted

3. Dining area

The lounge opens up in to the spacious dining area which featurews French doors opening out in to the sun room plus a door through to the kitchen.

Photo: Submitted

4. Kitchen

The kitchen, which has two windows overlooking the sun-room, features integrated base units and appliances, plus an adjoining utility room.

Photo: Submitted

