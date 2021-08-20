Check out this stunning country home dating back to the 1800s

A superb country home dating back to circa 1800.

A stunning country home, steeped in history and dating back to circa 1800, has recently been put on the market.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 20th August 2021, 7:00 am

Twizzel Cottage is one of the areas most unique hidden gems, with its beautiful private gardens, abundance of original features, and access to miles of scenic walking on your doorstep.

The property in Seghill has been carefully maintained and updated by the current owners.

It is on the market with Trading Places for offers over £450,000.

For more visit https://www.tp-property.co.uk/properties/14487081/sales

1. Overview

This hidden gem features three double bedrooms and three receptions rooms plus exceptional gardens.

Photo: Submitted

2. Living Room

The living room's focal point is the stone fireplace and multi fuel burning stove, while patio doors with side panel windows lead to the gorgeous garden.

Photo: Submitted

3. Kitchen

A beautifully appointed hand painted country kitchen with space for dining, oil fuelled Aga plus an electric oven and hob, and a great range of wall and base units.

Photo: Submitted

4. Dining Room

A formal dining room with ample seating space for entertaining. There is a new multi fuel burning stove and feature fireplace.

Photo: Submitted

