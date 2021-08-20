Check out this stunning country home dating back to the 1800s

Twizzel Cottage is one of the areas most unique hidden gems, with its beautiful private gardens, abundance of original features, and access to miles of scenic walking on your doorstep.

The property in Seghill has been carefully maintained and updated by the current owners.

It is on the market with Trading Places for offers over £450,000.

For more visit https://www.tp-property.co.uk/properties/14487081/sales

1. Overview This hidden gem features three double bedrooms and three receptions rooms plus exceptional gardens. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Living Room The living room's focal point is the stone fireplace and multi fuel burning stove, while patio doors with side panel windows lead to the gorgeous garden. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Kitchen A beautifully appointed hand painted country kitchen with space for dining, oil fuelled Aga plus an electric oven and hob, and a great range of wall and base units. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Dining Room A formal dining room with ample seating space for entertaining. There is a new multi fuel burning stove and feature fireplace. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales