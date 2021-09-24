The private enclosed rear garden is mainly laid to lawn, with multiple patio areas and access to the double garage.

Rare to the market family home with stunning views of the beach

A very rare to the market property with views overlooking Newbiggin bay has gone on the market.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 24th September 2021, 7:00 am

The five-bedroom end terrace house features two reception rooms, plus galley kitchen, and uninterrupted views of the beautiful coastline, including the ‘Couple’ sculpture and Newbiggin beach.

It is on the market with Signature Exclusive for £400,000.

For more call 01670 513966.

1. Front garden

The multi level front garden leads down to the promenade and then the beach, with views of the 'Couple' sculpture.

Photo: Submitted

2. Living Room

The spectacular front living room features a beautiful original bay window and open views of the sea.

Photo: Submitted

3. Overview

The property features high ceilings, original cornice, five double bedrooms, spacious living areas, and large gardens.

Photo: Submitted

4. Master bedroom

The large double master bedroom features en suite facilities and views out to sea.

Photo: Submitted

