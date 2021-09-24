Rare to the market family home with stunning views of the beach

The five-bedroom end terrace house features two reception rooms, plus galley kitchen, and uninterrupted views of the beautiful coastline, including the ‘Couple’ sculpture and Newbiggin beach.
It is on the market with Signature Exclusive for £400,000.
For more call 01670 513966.
1. Front garden
The multi level front garden leads down to the promenade and then the beach, with views of the 'Couple' sculpture.
Photo: Submitted
2. Living Room
The spectacular front living room features a beautiful original bay window and open views of the sea.
Photo: Submitted
3. Overview
The property features high ceilings, original cornice, five double bedrooms, spacious living areas, and large gardens.
Photo: Submitted
4. Master bedroom
The large double master bedroom features en suite facilities and views out to sea.
Photo: Submitted