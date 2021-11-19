Spacious family home in popular area of Cramlington

There is a master bedroom with private dressing area and walk in closet with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.
The property boasts spacious living, modern décor and styling throughout and benefits from a large driveway with secure gated entry and stone pillars.
It is on the market with Signature North East for offers over £525,000.
A beautiful four bedroom detached family home in Barns Park, Cramlington. There is a stylish family bathroom and en-suite bathroom on the first floor, and a W.C. on the ground floor. The living room to the front benefits from a sizeable bay window, a feature wall hung fire, and solid wood flooring. This property boasts spacious living, modern décor and styling throughout and benefits from a large driveway with secure gated entry. Beyond the kitchen is a formal dining area surrounded with large windows overlooking the garden, a convenient utility room & W.C. There is a generously sized conservatory, currently used as an additional dining area. To the rear, is a well maintained garden with a large lawn area and several seating areas, ideal for alfresco entertaining. There is a stylish kitchen with a full range of fitted wall and floor units with complementing worktops and a variety of integrated appliances. A second reception room - leading off from the living room, kitchen and conservatory - boasts a feature slate wall and log burner.