Spacious three-bedroom property in popular location near Bedlington

The spacious three-bedroom dormer bungalow also features a stunning garden and glorious views out over the countryside.
The property is on the market with Yopa for offers over £350,000.
1. Overview
The family sized home which has been well cared for and upgraded is positioned in a quiet cul de sac on an exclusive development.
2. Lounge
The spacious lounge is flooded with light and features a composite stone surround and hearth with an electric fire insert.
3. Dining room
The dining room has plenty of space for a large family size table and chairs and has French doors out to the conservatory and access to the kitchen.
4. Kitchen
The kitchen has very recently been updated and upgraded, boasting a large box bay window out over the rear garden. There are plenty of wall and base units.
