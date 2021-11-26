A beautiful detached dormer bugalow with stunning open views is on the market.

Spacious three-bedroom property in popular location near Bedlington

A fabulous family sized home in a sought after private development in Nedderton Village is on the market.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 26th November 2021, 6:00 am

The spacious three-bedroom dormer bungalow also features a stunning garden and glorious views out over the countryside.

The property is on the market with Yopa for offers over £350,000.

For more visit https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/252684

1. Overview

The family sized home which has been well cared for and upgraded is positioned in a quiet cul de sac on an exclusive development.

2. Lounge

The spacious lounge is flooded with light and features a composite stone surround and hearth with an electric fire insert.

3. Dining room

The dining room has plenty of space for a large family size table and chairs and has French doors out to the conservatory and access to the kitchen.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen has very recently been updated and upgraded, boasting a large box bay window out over the rear garden. There are plenty of wall and base units.

