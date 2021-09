Check out this spacious four-bedroom home in popular Ashington development

The re-fitted kitchen has a good range wall and floor units with contrasting roll top work surfaces incorporating five burner gas hob and electric oven, and integrated fridge/freezer.

The dining room has Upvc double glazed window to the front, laminate flooring, and a storage cupboard.

The lounge features Upvc double glazed French doors opening onto decking area in the rear garden.

Viewing is recommended on this superb family home which features two reception rooms and a re-fitted kitchen.

For more information visit https://www.mlestates.co.uk/property/29917/

It is on the market for £250,000 with ML Estates.

It features a re-fitted kitchen, two reception rooms, garage and rear garden with decking area.