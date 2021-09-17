A superb four-bedroom family home has recently been added to the market.

Superb four-bedroom family home for sale in Cramlington

An extended and substantially modernised four bedroom family home in Cramlington has recently been added to the market.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 17th September 2021, 7:00 am

Close to the town centre, the property features an extended living area, new kitchen and bathroom, and a spacious garden with summer house.

The property is on the market with Purplebricks for £295,000.

For more visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-cramlington-1243473

1. Overview

The property, close to Cramlington town centre, has been extended and substantially modernised.

Photo: Submitted

2. Lounge

The extended living room features a display fireplace and plenty of natural lighting.

Photo: Submitted

3. Kitchen

The new high spec breakfasting kitchen features integrated appliances plus french doors that open onto garden.

Photo: Submitted

4. Master bedroom

The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom.

Photo: Submitted

Cramlington
