Superb four-bedroom family home for sale in Cramlington

Close to the town centre, the property features an extended living area, new kitchen and bathroom, and a spacious garden with summer house.
The property is on the market with Purplebricks for £295,000.
1. Overview
The property, close to Cramlington town centre, has been extended and substantially modernised.
Photo: Submitted
2. Lounge
The extended living room features a display fireplace and plenty of natural lighting.
Photo: Submitted
3. Kitchen
The new high spec breakfasting kitchen features integrated appliances plus french doors that open onto garden.
Photo: Submitted
4. Master bedroom
The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom.
Photo: Submitted