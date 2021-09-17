Superb four-bedroom family home for sale in Cramlington

The top 17 restaurants in Northumberland as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers

The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom.

The new high spec breakfasting kitchen features integrated appliances plus french doors that open onto garden.

The extended living room features a display fireplace and plenty of natural lighting.

The property, close to Cramlington town centre, has been extended and substantially modernised.

For more visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-cramlington-1243473

The property is on the market with Purplebricks for £295,000.

Close to the town centre, the property features an extended living area, new kitchen and bathroom, and a spacious garden with summer house.